At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to welcome the leaders of Japan and South Korea for the first summit of his presidency at the Camp David presidential retreat. Biden’s meeting on Friday with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida comes as the United States aims to further tighten security and economic cooperation between the two countries. Historically frosty relations between South Korea and Japan have rapidly thawed over the last year because of Seoul and Tokyo’s shared concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific and North Korea’s persistent nuclear threats. Biden is looking to use the summit to urge the leaders to turn the page on their countries difficult history.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.