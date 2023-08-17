As glaciers melt, a new study seeks protection of ecosystems that emerge in their place

GENEVA (AP) — A new scientific study suggests the world should start preparing to protect the ecosystems that emerge from under the disappearing ice, as a warming planet is inevitably causing glaciers to melt. If nothing is done to stop global warming, the world could lose glaciers totaling the size of Finland by 2100. Even a best-case scenario — if the targets of the Paris Agreement to stop climate change are met — predicts glacier shrinkage the size of Nepal, according to a paper published in the scientific journal Nature. The analysis from Swiss and French scientists adds to worries about glacier melt and to a growing call for increasing efforts to protect the planet from climate change, while putting a renewed focus on what will be left behind as glaciers melt away.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.