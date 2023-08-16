Threats to return to war in Yemen hinder efforts to start peace talks, UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says public threats to return to war in Yemen are hindering efforts to start peace talks as the Arab world’s poorest country faces an increasingly dire economic situation. Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special representative for Yemen, addressed the Security Council on Wednesday. He said hostilities between Houthi rebels and government forces haven’t returned to levels before a six-month truce that ended in October, but he said intermittent fighting and exchanges of fire have continued.

