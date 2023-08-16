The Dutch economy has slid into recession as inflation and interest rates hit exports and spending

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The official Dutch statistics office says the Netherlands has fallen into a recession after exports and household spending fell back amid rising interest rates intended to rein in inflation. Statistics Netherlands reported Wednesday that the economy declined by 0.3% in the second quarter after shrinking 0.4% in the first three months of the year. The Netherlands is a small nation that has long punched above its weight in global trade. But it is now treading water after a robust rebound following the global COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment remains close to all-time lows at 3.6%.

