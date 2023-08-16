Skip to Content
Pakistan arrests 129 Muslims after mob attacks on churches and homes of minority Christians

By K.M. CHAUDHRY and MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

JARANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Police in eastern Pakistan have arrested 129 Muslims after a mob angered over an alleged desecration of a Quran attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon soldiers to restore order. The Christians living in the city of Jaranwala quickly moved to safer places as the mob rampaged Wednesday, and there were no casualties from what was one of the country’s most destructive attacks against Christians. They slowly returned home to see the destruction Thursday. At least one church was burned, four were damaged and two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged.

