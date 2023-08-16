Nicaraguan government seizes highly regarded university from Jesuits

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Jesuits say Nicaragua’s government has confiscated the University of Central America in Nicaragua, which is one of the region’s most highly regarded colleges. The seizure is the latest in a series of expulsions, closures and confiscations by the regime of President Daniel Ortega targeting the Roman Catholic Church and opposition figures. The Jesuits’ announcement Wednesday says the government seized all the university’s property, buildings and bank accounts. It quotes the government as claiming the university “operated as a center of terrorism.” The Jesuits say the accusation is unfounded.

