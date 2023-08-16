Bolt was missing on police helicopter that crashed in South Carolina, report says

A report says a police helicopter that crashed at a South Carolina airport was missing a bolt that should have been removed and reinstalled during maintenance about six weeks earlier. The pilot told investigators he felt like the pedals that move the tail rotors of the helicopter were not attached in the National Transportation Safety Board report on the Aug. 1 crash. The report says a second bolt also was loose. Investigators say both bolts were supposed to be removed and then reinstalled as part of maintenance on the helicopter on June 28. The pilot survived the crash.

