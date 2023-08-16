Skip to Content
Israeli troops kill a Palestinian militant in a gunbattle outside a West Bank bakery

By TIA GOLDENBERG and WAFAA SHURAFA
Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces raided a home above a bakery in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank, killing a Palestinian militant in a gunbattle. The raid happened Thursday in Jenin, a city that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the current round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting. The Al-Aqsa Martys Brigade, an armed group, claimed the man as a member. The Hamas militant group said its fighters engaged in a gunbattle with Israeli troops in Jenin and lobbed explosives at the forces. The Israeli military said special forces were arresting two militant suspects when they came under fire, shot back and entered the building.

