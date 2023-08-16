Akram criticizes Pakistan Cricket Board for leaving Imran Khan out of Independence Day video

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has received severe backlash for leaving World Cup-winning captain and former prime minister Imran Khan out of a video showing the country’s cricketing achievements. Former captain Wasim Akram has urged the PCB to delete the video and apologize. The video shows Akram and others celebrating the 1992 World Cup win but omits Khan. Khan was ousted as prime minister in 2022 but remains the country’s most popular opposition leader. He is currently in prison after his arrest earlier this month on corruption charges. Akram says “Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway.”

