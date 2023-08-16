A Nigerian military helicopter crashed on a rescue mission. Witnesses say it was shot down by gangs

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses say a military helicopter sent to rescue troops under attack crashed in the hard-hit northcentral region, killing those on board. The Nigerian Air Force says the reason for the helicopter crash is being investigated, although residents have told The Associated Press that it was shot down by gunmen who have terrorized remote communities for many years. Niger is one of the worst-hit states in deadly attacks carried out by gangs, mostly comprised of former herdsmen who have clashed with farming communities over limited access to land and water. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu promised to end the attacks but has so far had limited success.

