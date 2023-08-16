3 ways to stretch your dollar on a European vacation in 2023

To save money on Europe travel in 2023, look to second cities (usually the second-largest city in a popular tourist region) for lighter crowds. If possible, be flexible with travel days, whether that’s traveling during shoulder season or adjusting your departure date by just one day. And if your flight in, out or within the European Union is delayed by even just a few hours, you may be entitled to compensation from the airline because of EU regulations — but you’ll have to be aware of what you’re entitled to and how to claim that money.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.