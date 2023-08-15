‘Wounded Indian’ sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago. “Wounded Indian” sculpted in 1850 was a gift to the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association in 1893. But when the organization moved in 1958, it was lost. It turned up in the Chrysler Museum of Art in Virginia in the late 1980s and led to a legal dispute that was not resolved until last week. That’s when the Chrysler Museum agreed to return it following public pressure and an FBI investigation.

