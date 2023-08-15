UN chief urges deployment of police special forces and military support to combat gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging the international community to deploy a multinational force comprising “police special forces and military support units” to Haiti to combat gangs with sophisticated weapons and restore security to the impoverished Caribbean nation. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a 12-page letter to the U.N. Security Council Tuesday obtained by AP that “Addressing the security situation in Haiti requires a range of coercive law enforcement measures, including active use of force in targeted police operations against heavily armed gangs.” The U.N. chief welcomed Kenya’s offer to lead an international force as well as renewed pledges of support from the Bahamas and Jamaica. He urged more countries, especially from the Americas, to contribute.

