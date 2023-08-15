Niger’s coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The military junta that seized power in Niger says it plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security. The announcement came after the mutinous officers said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the regional crisis. Niger’s penal code indicates Bazoum could get the death penalty if he’s convicted. A spokesman said the military regime had gathered evidence to prosecute the ousted president and “his local and foreign accomplices.” The announcement on Sunday night said Bazoum was being charged following his post-coup exchanges with high-ranking West African politicians and “their international mentors,” whom the leaders of the revolt accuse of attempting to justify a military intervention.

