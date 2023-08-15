Kenya launches an inquiry into alleged abuses by a British army training unit, including a slaying

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A parliamentary committee in Kenya has launched an inquiry into alleged human rights violations and ethical breaches by a British army training unit that has been active for decades in the East African country. Britain has roughly 200 military personnel permanently based in Kenya. But some Kenyans have raised concerns about the way British forces treat local residents and the environment while training Kenyan soldiers. In late 2021, Kenyan police said they were reopening the case of a local woman, allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012 and whose body was found in a septic tank. The U.K. Ministry of Defense didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

