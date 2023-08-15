Georgia case against Trump presents problems from the start, from jury selection to a big courtroom

ATLANTA (AP) — There is no shortage of logistical challenges raised by the sprawling racketeering indictment returned this week by a grand jury in Atlanta. Any trial for former President Donald Trump and his allies is likely to take a long time. It will be hard to find jurors who don’t have unshakeable opinions about Trump and others in his orbit. And all large racketeering cases require both prosecutors and defense attorneys to disentangle legal conflicts and basic logistics — down to finding a courtroom big enough to fit everyone. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has prosecuted 10 other state racketeering cases since taking office in January 2021. But none like this.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.