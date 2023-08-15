Finland’s former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb will run for president in 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb says he will run as a candidate in the presidential election early next year, in a race that also includes a popular former Finnish foreign minister who was a negotiator of the country’s recent membership in NATO. Stubb, who headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015 and later served as foreign minister, made the announcement Tuesday. The Finnish head of state has substantial powers, particularly in matters related to foreign and security policy. Stubb, 55, will face the popular former Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of the left-leaning Greens, among others.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.