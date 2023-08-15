Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker

DENVER (AP) — When Denver police responded to a potential case of domestic violence this month, they say a man reached into a vehicle and then soon after rushed toward a police officer. The officer thought he was holding a knife and fired two shots at Brandon Cole, killing him. But the object he dropped as he fell to the ground turned out to be a black marker. Experts in police use of force say it was reasonable for the officer to believe Cole had a knife. His wife says he was a “good man” who didn’t deserve to be killed.

