Thousands in Bosnia protest against violence after man livestreamed killing of ex-wife on Instagram

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of Bosnians took to the streets to demand authorities act to curb violence against women after a man last week killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram. Protests were held simultaneously in several Bosnian cities. Participants carried banners reading “Silence is approval,” “We won’t live in fear” or “Stop femicide.” Protesters in Sarajevo held up a huge banner reading “Sarajevo against violence,” echoing a slogan of monthslong street protests in neighboring Serbia. Bosnia’s citizens were angered in particular because of reports that the woman who was killed on Friday had reported harassment and violence to the authorities, and because the shooter had a police record.

