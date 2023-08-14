Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists partially win bid to quash convictions over 2019 protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy advocates have had part of their convictions overturned over their roles in one of the biggest pro-democracy protests in 2019. The judgment involves Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper; Martin Lee, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party; and five former pro-democracy lawmakers. They had been found guilty of organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest, and their convictions two years ago were part of Beijing’s unprecedented crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. The Court of Appeal on Monday quashed their convictions on the charge of organizing an unauthorized assembly but let stand their convictions for taking part in the event.

