Police say brother of Colombian Women’s World Cup player Carabalí has been shot dead at a nightclub

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police in Colombia say the younger brother of Women’s World Cup player Jorelyn Carabalí has been killed in a nightclub shooting. Police say Paulo Andrés Carabalí was a DJ at the club in Cali. Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the key players in Colombia’s run at the Women’s World Cup that ended in a quarterfinal loss to England last Saturday in Sydney. Colombia’s soccer federation says the welcome-home festivities for the squad’s return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday.

