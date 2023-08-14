Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister sworn in as people celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been sworn in as Pakistan’s prime minister to head a caretaker government that will oversee parliamentary elections. The polls must be held within the next 90 days under the constitution. He was named by outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raza Riaz to oversee the balloting and run the day-to-day affairs of the administration until people elect a new government. The swearing-in took place as Pakistan celebrated its 77th Independence Day amid deepening political turmoil, which began after the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan last year. Pakistan gained independence when the British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947.

