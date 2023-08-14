How a law associated with mobsters is central to charges against Trump
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened her investigation into Donald Trump after the release of a recording of a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. More than two years later, the indictment brought by a grand jury went far beyond that phone call, alleging a web of crimes committed by Trump and others. Willis used Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, law to charge Trump and his associates for allegedly participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Here’s a look at how the law works.