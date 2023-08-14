Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin acquitted of four graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been acquitted by the high court of four corruption charges, days after his opposition bloc expanded its influence in local elections. Muhyiddin says the high court struck down four charges of abusing his power to obtain $50 million in bribes for his Bersatu party. He still faces three charges of money laundering involving $43 million. His lawyer says he is confident the three money-laundering charges will also not stand. Prosecutors say they will appeal the ruling. The charges against Muhyiddin came after new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered a review of government projects approved by past administrations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.