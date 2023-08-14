Dallas Cowboys training camp winds down on Tuesday in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Time is running out to see to the Dallas Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

The players had their second to last Oxnard practice earlier than usual on Monday at River Ridge Playing Fields near the corner of Ventura Rd. and Vineyard Ave.

Fans had a chance to see the team and pose for pictures with Rowdy, the Cowboy's mascot.

Former player Ken Turner is one of the volunteers helping out.

“I used to play for the Dallas Cowboys back in the 80s, so they will always be my first love as far as teams go," said Turner, " And I am a local, I live here in Oxnard."

Turner retired from Procter & Gamble after working there for 37 years.

"Here is a chance to see a professional team, up close, for practically nothing at all, a good team at that, this is a top of the line team."

Turner said there is no bad seat in the house and he wishes everyone luck getting autographs.

Jaden Vanancio is one of the teen members of Oxnard City Corps who doesn't mind the hard work.

"It is pretty much a fun experience," said Vanancio.

He said they pick up trash and help set up and break down the event.

He said he may not be a Cowboy fan, but he likes football.

Oxnard Police looked like cowboys riding into the area to patrol the fields on horseback.

The Cowboys have practiced in Oxnard 17 times.

The players and coaching staff enjoy the cooler weather by the ocean.

The final practice in Oxnard during this training camp is Tuesday at 11 a.m. and souvenirs are on sale.

There is a fee to park, but watching the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their next game is free.