An accident at Germany’s biggest theme park injures 7 people, police say

BERLIN (AP) — Police say seven people have been injured in an accident at Germany’s biggest theme park. The accident happened at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French and Swiss borders. The park said that a mobile pool cracked and diving platforms attached to it from which acrobats jump collapsed during a show on Monday afternoon. Water from the pool flowed into a water ride attraction called Atlantica SuperSplash. The park is a popular tourist attraction that drew more than 6 million visitors last year, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland.

