A fiery explosion in a market area in the Dominican Republic kills 3 and injures dozens

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say at least three people died and more than 30 were injured after a powerful explosion rocked a popular market area in a city near the capital of the Dominican Republic. The blast occurred Monday at a bakery in the town of San Cristobal. Charred cars and debris from several collapsed buildings lined the streets as thick black smoke rose from the town’s center and prompted several businesses to evacuate while crowds gathered to film the incident. Officials said the victims were a four-month-old baby who died from a head injury and two adults whose bodies were 90% burned,

By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.