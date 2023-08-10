Skip to Content
Just another day at the “paw-ffice” with Santa Barbra Humane Chef Operating Officer Dori Villalon and Jyn who stopped by the Morning News

SB Humane
August 10, 2023 9:26 am
SANTA BARBRA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Humane Society's Dori Villalon dropped by the Morning News with a 4-month old Chihuahua-Terrier-mix named Jyn.

Jyn came to Santa Barbara Humane from an overcrowded shelter. She's highly social, affectionate, playful and ready to find a furever family.

Santa Barbara Humane continues to do tremendous work in the community, if you'd like to know more about adoptions and all of their fantastic services they offer you can visit their website.

