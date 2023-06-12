Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on a Texas beach due to low oxygen levels

QUINTANA, Texas (AP) — Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up on the Texas Gulf Coast over the weekend. They covered the shoreline with rotting carcasses and led local officials to warn visitors to keep away. Quintana Beach County Park officials urged visitors to stay away Friday. Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water made it difficult for the fish to breathe. The phenomenon is known as a “fish kill” and officials say it is common as temperatures rise in the summer. County officials say Quintana Beach was mostly cleared of the dead fish by Sunday evening.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.