Israeli Cabinet minister chides US Vice President Harris for judicial overhaul criticism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has chided U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for speaking out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of the country’s judiciary. The exchange on Wednesday underscored tensions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu’s new government — the most right-wing and religious in Israel’s history — over the planned judicial overhaul. Harris said Tuesday Israel and the U.S. are “built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and, I’ll add, an independent judiciary.” Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, told Kan public radio“I can tell you that if you ask her what bothers her about the reform, she won’t be able to tell you.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.