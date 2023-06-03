Skip to Content
Ventura County hosts first ever Mental Wellness Festival 

Published 11:51 am

VENTURA, Calif.— National Mental Health Awareness Month may be over, but grassroots organizations still want to emphasize its importance. That is why Ventura County will be having its first ever Mental Wellness Festival. This celebration will include a unique art exhibit a native plant, exhibit, uplifting music, and community resources. There will be several holistic, therapeutic and spiritual wellness related vendors. The festival is taking place at Ventura Harbor Village.

Mina Wahab

