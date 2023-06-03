Michigan wildfire burns more than 3 square miles, emergency evacuation suspended

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A wildfire in Michigan has burned more than 3 square miles but an emergency evacuation has been halted. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said late Saturday the wildfire in Grayling Township has burned an estimated 2,400 acres while moving west and southwest. An earlier department statement says the blaze threatened multiple buildings, while a department spokesperson says evacuations were being lifted late Saturday. The U.S. Forest Service, federal Bureau of Land Management and Michigan police and fire departments are assisting the natural resources department to combat the fire with ground crews, airplanes, helicopters and heavy equipment. The cause was not immediately determined.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.