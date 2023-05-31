GOP walkout in Oregon Senate hits 4th week; uncertain if boycotters will be sanctioned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A ballot measure approved by Oregon voters last November was supposed to disqualify state lawmakers who carry out extensive walkouts from being reelected for the following term. But Senate Republicans who have been on a four-week walkout are raising questions about the measure’s vague wording. In the longest-ever walkout in the Oregon Legislature, Republican senators are freezing votes on Democratic priorities, including bills that would protect abortion rights and gender-affirming care, and another measure on guns. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek announced that her talks to end the boycott have failed.

