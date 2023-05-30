Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit over claims of carbon neutrality

A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world’s “first carbon-neutral airline” and should pay damages. The complaint in federal court in California alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus. Polluting companies often buy carbon credits to cancel out their emissions with projects that promise to absorb carbon dioxide out of the air, or prevent pollution. They’ve been under increasing scrutiny amid claims that benefits are exaggerated. The California resident who filed the lawsuit says she would not have flown Delta had she known more about the credits on which the airline relied.

