Please wear clothes in your digital driver’s license photo, Georgia officials urge

(CNN) — Your driver’s license is not the right place for a spicy selfie, according to Georgia officials.

The Georgia Department of Drivers’ Services took to Facebook Tuesday to remind drivers to keep their clothes on while taking photos for a digital driver’s license or ID.

“Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver’s License and IDs,” wrote the department.

“Cheers to technology and keeping things classy,” they added.

Georgia residents can use a digital driver’s license or ID in their Apple Wallet on an iPhone or Apple Watch, according to the department’s website. The digital IDs can “speed up the process at select TSA checkpoints.” The digital document does not serve as a replacement for a physical ID, the website advised.

Several people responded to the Facebook post, asking if it was a joke or if it was really happening. The department responded with memes suggesting it was a real issue.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

