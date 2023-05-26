Judge to sentence 2 Oath Keepers members after handing down punishment for group’s founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge is poised to sentence two members of the Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with other members of the far-right extremist group during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta is scheduled to sentence U.S. Army veterans Jessica Watkins and Kenneth Harrelson on Friday. On Thursday, the judge sentenced Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6 attack. A jury convicted Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy charges last year. Jurors acquitted Watkins, Harrelson and a fifth defendant of the same charge but found them guilty of obstructing Congress.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

