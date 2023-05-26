City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department offering 20 summer camps for kids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kids in Santa Barbara will soon have a chance to enjoy more than a dozen summer camps this year.



It’s hard to find a kid who isn’t excited about summer camps.

"I’m super excited for every single camp that opens," said Camp goer Zael Badio of Santa Barbara.

This year the city of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department is preparing 20 different summer camps for kids.

"The camps range from engineering to sports to brach to nature camps to hiking camps," said recreation programs manager Adam Porte of the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department.

One of the most popular camps is the nature camp.

"So we are at Schofield Park one of our beautiful parks that we have for the city of Santa Barbara. It’s up in the hills of Santa Barbara. There’s tons of wildlife around lotta flora fauna, so why were here is because we have the nature camp program actually comes up here several times in the course of the two week program," said Porte.

As summer gets closer, Parks and Rec staff said camps are filling up quickly every day.

"We live in one of the most majestic and beautiful places in the world in my opinion, and in parks and rec, we get to bring the youth of Santa Barbara to come and experience this," said acting recreation supervisor Vincent Savelich of the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department.

Parents are also excited about the camps.

"Oh my goodness … oh wait, I have two boys at home. I have a son who six and I said he’s whining so it’s just … can’t come soon enough," said parent Yael Aylsworth of Santa Barbara.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec summer camps begin June 12.

For more information about the camps log onto: https://sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov/activities/summer-programs/summer-camps