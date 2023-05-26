Chicago woman beaten while struggling with gunman who stole her French bulldog

CHICAGO (AP) — A 64-year-old Chicago woman says she was beaten and her French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint as she was taking it for a walk in her northwest side neighborhood. Alicja Pierzchala said the attack occurred Wednesday evening in Portage Park. Pierzchala said she struggled with the gunman and was later treated at a hospital for cuts to her wrists, forehead and a concussion. She adopted Peppa nearly two months ago. Police said no arrests have been made. In 2021, a dog walker for pop star Lady Gaga was shot and wounded and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery in Hollywood. The value of the breed can run into the thousands of dollars.

