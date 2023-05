SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Best-selling author of the 30-Day Travel Challenge and travel journalist Kaila Yu stops by the Morning News to give us some travel tips for Bora Bora.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.