Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District hosts first ever Asian Pacific Islander American heritage celebration

IVRPD

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District is hosting its first ever Asian Pacific Islander Desi American heritage celebration Friday.

This inaugural event will feature food from Asian owned businesses, live musical performances from local artists, and resources from event partners.

This event was initially scheduled for January but had to be postponed given the Asian targeted hate crimes at the beginning of the year.

We will be speaking with local leaders about what it means to have multicultural events that promote diversity and inclusion.

