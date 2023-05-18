Vera Cruz Village housing project near completion in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Construction of the Vera Cruz Village housing project is almost finished in Downtown Santa Barbara.

"We’re so excited to be opening this brand, new permanent, supportive housing development, which is going to offer much-needed support of housing to persons in our community experiencing homelessness," said resident programs supervisor Alice Villarreal-Redit of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Located on East Cota Street, Vera Cruz Village will bring 28 apartments to the city.

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara contributed $50,000 to furnish the unit.

“Our members voted to fund this project mainly because we see homelessness and lack of affordable housing as a critical need in our community … we are excited about it because it’s going to bring needed housing to Santa Barbara," said communications committee chair Carry Parker of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

As construction nears completion, there are still ways the community can support this project.

“However, additional support from the community is needed to be able to purchase some of the remaining items … such as bedding and towels and dinnerware kitchenware … things like that," said Redit.

The goal of the property is to help those at risk of homelessness including seniors secure affordable housing.

Developers hope those who move in will be able to get themselves back on their feet.

The units can then be used again for others in need.

"We’re so excited to be opening Veracruz village this summer. It is going to meet a very critical need within our community for more affordable housing for persons experiencing homelessness," said Redit.

"My hope is that there will be more projects like this … and more projects the Women’s flFuns can take a look at … and fund in the future because clearly we know that this community needs more housing for underserved or sheltered people … and so this is just the beginning," said Parker.

Construction is expected to be complete in June.

