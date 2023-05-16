Police identify gunman who killed 3 and wounded six as he roamed a New Mexico neighborhood, shooting at random



(CNN) — Authorities on Tuesday identified Beau Wilson, 18, as the gunman who killed three people and wounded six others as he roamed a northwestern New Mexico neighborhood, shooting at random with an assault-style rifle and other guns before police killed him.

Wilson was a high school student, authorities said at a news conference in the city of Farmington.

He was armed Monday with at least three weapons, including an AR-style rifle, that were purchased legally, Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dowdy said.

“We’re still investigating how he came into possession of those firearms,” Dowdy said, adding the gunman, who turned 18 in October, bought one of the guns in November. He later said police believe the other weapons were legally owned by a family member.

Wilson was shooting “pretty indiscriminately” at houses and cars and there were no specific targets or motives, Dowdy said. He said investigators have not seen a link between the assailant and the victims, but he was staying at a residence in the neighborhood.

The shooter only had “minor infractions” as a juvenile, so he was not on the radar of authorities, the deputy chief said.

Dowdy added investigators interviewed the family and there were concerns about the mental health of the shooter, but he doesn’t know whether Wilson had been diagnosed with any issues.

The three deceased victims were elderly women who were traveling in cars, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Shirley Volta, 79; Melody Ivie, 73; and Gwendolyn Schofield, 98.

Two of the deceased were mother and daughter, authorities said.

The attack leaves yet another American community “reeling in anguish and disbelief,” Farmington’s mayor said Monday night. Still, “there were no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted” by the 18-year-old, its police chief said Monday, nodding to the wider US scourge of gun violence that’s tallied 225 mass shootings in the first 20 weeks of the year.

Investigators are piecing together how the attack unfolded over a “wide and complex scene” that spans more than a quarter of a mile, Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement.

Dowdy said investigators were still at the scene and have found at least 150 shell casings, but it was unclear how many of those the gunman fired. Four Farmington police officers who stopped the assailant fired 16 times, authorities said.

The shooter walked through the neighborhood in this commercial hub near the Southwest’s Four Corners and “randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at,” before police arrived and fatally shot him, Hebbe said Monday night.

In his arsenal was an assault-style rifle – a weapon of choice among US mass shooters in recent, high-profile massacres, including the 2012 Sandy Hook school attack and a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, nearly a year ago that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Among the hospitalized were New Mexico State Police officer Andreas Stamatiadas and Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza. They were treated and eventually released. Officials said Discenza, a 10-year veteran, was shot in the pelvic region.

Stamatiadas was shot while driving to the scene, officials said, and drove himself to a medical facility, according to the chief.

Farmington’s San Juan Regional Medical Center received seven patients, spokesperson Laura Werbner told CNN on Monday. She declined to comment on their conditions, but Farmington Deputy Chief Baric Crum said Tuesday they had been released.

Five people were treated at the scene for injuries such as cuts from flying glass, Crum said.

Mayor Nate Duckett on Monday got calls of support from the White House, lawmakers in Washington, Navajo Nation leaders and state mayors, he said, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this incomprehensible time of pain and loss.”

“We are a resilient community, a community that cares for each other. In the face of adversity, we must stand together, comfort one another, and make a determined effort to heal these wounds so we can emerge stronger and not allow this act of violence to define us.” the mayor added.

