Rep. George Santos charged in web of fraud, including stealing from campaign to buy designer clothes
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Congressman George Santos has been arrested on federal charges alleging he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits. The indictment says the New York Republican induced supporters to donate to a Florida company under the false pretense the money would be used for his campaign. Prosecutors say the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes.” Santos is expected in court Wednesday. Santos has faced outrage over revelations he fabricated parts of his life story, including lying about being a Wall Street dealmaker. Santos told The Associated Press on Tuesday he hadn’t been told of the charges.