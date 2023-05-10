Trent Summar and The New Row Mob drop by the morning show for a special live performance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Country music artist Trent Summar stopped by the morning show and delivered a noteworthy special live performance. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Trent's music has been described as a mix between the Rolling Stones, George Jones and Chuck Berry.

Trent, who is an eighth generation Nashvillian, made the decision to leave the deep south and move across the country to Carpinteria with his wife.

"I'm an eighth generation Nashvillian, I sold everything I owned, bought a station wagon, and moved across the country with my wife and we ended up on Bates Road in Carpinteria." said Summar

Trent Summar & The New Row Mob latest EP "I Might Get Used to California" is out today. It was written in a cabin off Bates Road in Carpinteria. Surfing, fishing and soaking up the sun on the Central Coast inspired Trent's latest project.

The Farm Rock Records artist EP "I Might Get Used to California" is available on streaming services now.

For more info on Trent Summar & The New Row Mob you can visit his website.