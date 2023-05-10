Search for St. Louis prosecutor Gardner’s replacement begins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican governor is taking applications to replace the soon-to-depart St. Louis prosecutor. Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that he’s looking for a St. Louis lawyer with strong managerial experience and a commitment to the rule of law to take over from embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. The Democrat is St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor. Last week, Gardner announced she would leave office in June following months of pressure from Republicans who say she has been negligent. Gardner has said efforts to push her out of office are politically motivated.

