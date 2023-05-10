Reluctant critic China urges Afghan changes on women’s roles

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling on Afghanistan to stop excluding women from education and public life and adopt a more resolute attitude in combating terrorism. The comments from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson follow a Pakistan-hosted mini-summit of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan that sought to boost trade and lower border tensions. China says it hopes the Taliban-appointed government will make practical efforts to gain the understanding and trust of the international community. China is concerned with Afghanistan harboring separatists opposed to Chinese control in its northwestern region of Xinjiang. The involvement of China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang in the talks in Pakistan represented an expansion of Chinese diplomacy after it helped restore diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

