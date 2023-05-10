Police say man fatally shot co-worker at Virginia hospital following an altercation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say an altercation between two co-workers at a Virginia hospital led to a fatal shooting. Richmond police said they are working with the VCU Police Department to investigate the shooting at the VCU Medical Center early Wednesday. Police said they received an emergency call at about 12:04 a.m. of shots fired. Authorities said the two employees had an altercation in a stairwell, and one of the co-workers then shot the other. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Ty’Quan White of Richmond and the shooting suspect as 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau of Henrico. He was charged with maliciously shooting within a building. Police said additional charges are pending.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.