Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47

NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night. Armstrong had laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site, Dooce.com, and social media. Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed, causing her to spiral. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers with a loyal following and pointed critics who objected to her style. Armstrong wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.