Indiana sheriff’s deputy killed in dog attack that left her son, 8, wounded

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died after being attacked in her Indianapolis home by a dog that also bit and wounded her 8-year-old son. Officials say 46-year-old Tamieka White was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night shortly after Indianapolis police responded to her home on the city’s east side. She had been a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2007. White’s young son was also bitten in the dog attack. The Indianapolis Star reports that he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Indianapolis police say the attacking dog charged at a responding officer, who fatally shot the animal.

