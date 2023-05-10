Harris 1st woman to deliver West Point commencement speech

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kamala Harris will be the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at the West Point graduation ceremony, White House officials said. Vice President Harris will deliver the keynote address on May 27 at the U.S. Military Academy for the Class of 2023. Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, the U.S. Military Academy’s 61st superintendent, said in a statement that the academy is “honored” to have Harris as a speaker. Historically, vice presidents have addressed the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. This will be Harris’ first visit to West Point.

